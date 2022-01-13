«Жена» документальный фильм режиссера Кирстен Гайнет

Молодая женщина Альфиназ, мать двух несовершеннолетних детей собирается в дальнюю дорогу, чтобы встретиться с мужем. Муж пожизненно заключенный, жена примерная мусульманка и покорная своему мужу, преданно ждет и надеется на его освобождение. Фильм расскажет о женской силе и покорности жены мужу и Богу. Об испытаниях и хвале Господу, смирении женщины, которой суждено быть Женой.

Смотрите на нашем сайте или на Ютуб https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3ySHvhPhTI

Documentary film “Wife” by Kirsten Gainet

A young woman named Alfinaz, the mother of two children is going to leaving for a long journey. Husband is a life prisoner and the wife is an exemplary woman and submissive to her husband. She is waiting for him and not losing hope for his release. The film tells us about a female power and submissiveness of a wife to her husband and to God. The message of the film also concerns hardships and praise to God, resignation of a woman who is destined to be a Wife.